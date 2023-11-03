Little Rock police investigating overnight homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Just before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a call of a subject down on Geyer Springs Road.
According to reports, when officers arrived they found a Black male victim dead with injuries "consistent with a homicide."
Officers then alerted homicide detectives and the Crime Scene Search Unit of the situation.
The details of this incident remain extremely limited at this time.
The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.