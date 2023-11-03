Little Rock police investigating overnight homicide

The Little Rock Police Department is currently investigating an overnight homicide that happened on Geyer Springs Road just before 5:00 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Just before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a call of a subject down on Geyer Springs Road.

According to reports, when officers arrived they found a Black male victim dead with injuries "consistent with a homicide."

Officers then alerted homicide detectives and the Crime Scene Search Unit of the situation.

The details of this incident remain extremely limited at this time.