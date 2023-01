The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information in an ongoing homicide investigation from 2021 that left one man dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information in an ongoing homicide investigation from 2021.

On April 23, 2021, officers responded to 1015 E. 10th Street and discovered 55-year-old Jackie Gipson deceased.

The manner of death has not been released, but detectives are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact homicide detectives or call the anonymous tip line at (501) 371-4636.