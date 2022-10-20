Police: Investigation underway after homicide on S. Bryant Street

Little Rock police have started investigating a homicide that happened on S. Bryant Street around 8:31 a.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have started investigating a homicide that happened on S. Bryant Street.

According to reports, the incident happened on the 3500 block of Bryant Street around 8:31 a.m. on Thursday and left one man dead as a result.

Police have not released any information on the victim, potential suspects, or possible motives behind the incident.

Authorities encourage people to find alternate routes when in the area.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact them at 501-371-4660.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.