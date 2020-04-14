LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were called to the 7300 block of Twin Oaks Road at 3:05 a.m. in regards to a shooting.

Police say a woman was shot in the hand.

As officers arrived on scene and surrounded the area, they discovered a body that appeared to be burned.

SWAT has been called to check the residence.

This investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: 5 inmates escape Texarkana correction center after starting small trash fire

RELATED: Man who impersonated Arkansas officer in 2019 arrested again for same offense

RELATED: Indiana officer who was a mom, military veteran killed in the line of duty after responding to domestic violence call