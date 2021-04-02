Police say homicide in Little Rock didn't occur in city limits

Little Rock police say a homicide on South Elm Street didn't occur in the city and is being investigating by the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police officers and detectives, a homicide that was originally reported on South Elm Street didn't occur in the city.

The homicide occurred on Wednesday night, Feb. 3.

Police were called to the 1400 block of South Elm in regards to a medical call and found John Harp unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

After speaking with witnesses, Little Rock detectives determined the incident happened in Lonoke County.

The Lonoke County Sheriff's Office has taken over the homicide investigation.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.