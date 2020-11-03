LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, a man is in critical condition after a shooting on Woodford Drive.

Police said they responded to Woodford Drive after receiving multiple calls of shots fired around 7:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found a man who was transported to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses said 15 to 20 rounds were fired and multiple people ran from the scene.

Police do not currently have a suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as the investigation continues.