Little Rock police identify wanted man in Dennison Street homicide

The Little Rock Police Department has identified a suspect in the shooting of a 19-year-old on Dennison Street in 2022.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department wants Jakavien Harrell for his involvement in a homicide on Dennison Street in 2022.

Authorities said they responded to a shots fired call at the 1800 block of Dennison Street on October 25, 2022, and found Victor Lopez, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Lopez was transported to the hospital and later died.

Little Rock police urged anyone in contact with Harrell to call 911 immediately.

Jakavien Harrell is wanted in connection with the Dennison Street Homicide that occurred on Tuesday October 25, 2022. If anyone comes into contact with him, we urge you to call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/XvjYNCIgRC — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) May 4, 2023