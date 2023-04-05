Little Rock police identify wanted man in Dennison Street homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department wants Jakavien Harrell for his involvement in a homicide on Dennison Street in 2022.
Authorities said they responded to a shots fired call at the 1800 block of Dennison Street on October 25, 2022, and found Victor Lopez, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Lopez was transported to the hospital and later died.
Little Rock police urged anyone in contact with Harrell to call 911 immediately.
People with information regarding the incident are asked to contact the detectives at (501) 371-4660 or (501) 371-4829.