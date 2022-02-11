Little Rock breaks record for amount of homicides in one year

The City of Little Rock has announced its 71st homicide, which passes the record high of 70 set in 1993.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock has passed the record for the amount of homicides in one year after police announced the 71st homicide of the year on Wednesday.

Police say they were alerted to a "subject down" around 12:30 p.m. near the 11200 block of Legion Hut Road.

It was originally being investigating as a "suspicious death," but was later determined to be a homicide.

The victim is a 23-year-old man, but his identity has not been made public at this time.

No suspect has been named at this time.