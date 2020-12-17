Little Rock woman shot with 1-year-old in vehicle outside of convenience store

A woman was shot in the wrist while driving with her 1-year-old daughter in the vehicle on Wednesday night, Dec. 16.

Police responded to the emergency room in reference to shooting report. The victim told police she was walking into the Asher One Stop on South Maple Street around 8:58 p.m. Wednesday night. when a woman tried to start a fight with her.

According to a police report, the victim told the woman she would not fight because she had her baby in her arms. The victim began putting her daughter back in the car when the suspect punched her in the back of the head, leading to a physical altercation between the two.

The suspect’s boyfriend broke up the fight, and both women went back to their vehicles.

The victim said as both cars were leaving the parking lot at the same time, the suspect struck the front of the victim’s vehicle. The victim attempted to leave the location, then the suspect got out of her car and shot at the victim with a pink semiautomatic handgun.