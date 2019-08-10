Christoper Arnold was 17-years-old when a witness found his body in the parking lot of a Little Rock Kroger in January 2018. The Little Rock Police Department say they are confident someone in the community has information that could lead to a conviction and offer a $10,000 reward to the individual that provides it.

Information is also needed on the September 3, 2019 murder of 27-year-old Clinton Burrell Jr.

Police found Burrell's car after it had collided with the Mount Holly Cemetery wall. Burrell was found in that car, suffering from gunshot wounds.

There are currently no suspects in the murder of Burrell, and police say they are also offering a separate $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

The LRPD asks those with possible tips or information to contact the Major Crimes Detective Division at 501-371-4660 or 501-404-3009

There is an anonymous tip line at 501-371-INFO