1 man dead after shooting on Mosley Street in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Shortly before 11 p.m. officers responded to Mosley Street after a shooting occurred.

When officers arrived they found a man lying in the driveway, where he was pronounced dead at the scene by a Jefferson County Deputy Coroner.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

The body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

The investigation is in the early stages and there are no reported suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.