LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers got a call around 3:19 a.m after a man showed up at an Exxon, next to Americas Best Value Inn, with a gunshot wound.

The victim told the Exxon employees he came from the motel.

Officers said he is stable at the hospital, but cannot be interviewed at this time due to COVID-19 protocols.

Investigators are working with the motel to determine what happened and to find a possible suspect.

