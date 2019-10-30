MIDWAY, Arkansas — According to the the Baxter County Sheriff's Office, the Dog Tracking Team from the North Central Arkansas Department of Corrections are currently searching for a suspect involved in an early morning shooting.

The search is concentrated in an area near CR 502 in the Promise Land area, northwest Baxter County.

The suspect, 28-year old Alton Bruce Cooke is considered armed and dangerous.

Cooke is 6 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown hair

and hazel eyes.

Deputies say the incident took place around 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Oct. 30 on Highway 178 West in Midway, Arkansas.

Preliminary investigation indicates the victim and her male passenger, turned from Highway 5 North onto Highway 178. The suspect, driving a 2009 GMC, Red in color, intentionally rammed her vehicle. A short distance later the suspect rammed her vehicle a second time causing her to wreck in a yard near the Midway Post Office.

The suspect then fired multiple shots into the suspect's vehicle and fled the area. Both victims were injured from the gunshot and were transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center where they were treated and released. Indications are the female victim and suspect had a past relationship.

No further information will be released at this time. The names of the victims are not being released at this time.