Police searching for Maumelle man who jumped on jogging woman

MAUMELLE, Ark. — According to the Maumelle Police Department, a man threw a rock at the back of a woman's head and jumped on top of her while she was jogging Saturday morning, causing injury.

Police said in a statement Monday that the woman was running along the paths near Diamond Pointe Dr. and Travelers Lane when she was attacked by a white man described as having ear-length shaggy hair, six foot tall with a medium build, and wearing glasses.

The suspect was also described as wearing black shorts and a black tank top with no beard or visible tattoos.

It was reported that the attacker previously passed by the woman while she was running.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Maumelle police at (501) 851-1337 ext. 106 or to email dcollins@maumellepd.com