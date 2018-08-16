MORRILTON, Ark. (KTHV) - The Morrilton Police Department has reported that a shooting that a man was shot several times on Monday, Aug. 13 on North Oak Street.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. and when officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Donald Davis holding a gun and cellphone. After dropping the gun, Davis told officers that the victim was in the backyard of the house.

Officers then found 30-year-old Cameron Virgil with multiple gunshot wounds and immediately began performing first aid until the ambulance arrived.

Detectives learned that an argument between Davis and Virgil instigated the shooting. Davis was arrested and held for first-degree battery. He is now being held at the Conway County Detention Center.

