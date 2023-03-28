Multiple arrested after drug bust in Marianna, Forrest City

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A coordinated arrest operation by the FBI, Arkansas State Police, the First Judicial Drug Task Force and the St. Francis County Sheriff's Office led to the detainment of seven men in Marianna and Forrest City Tuesday morning.
The investigation focused on individual independent distributors of methamphetamine and cocaine in Lee and St. Francis counties.
Eddie Bonner, 27, of Marianna, is charged with four counts of distribution of methamphetamine; Lance Hendrix, 39, of Marianna, is charged with four counts of distribution of methamphetamine; Leonard People, 26, of Marianna, is charged with one count of distribution of cocaine; Cedric Woods, 46, of Marianna, is charged with two counts of distribution of cocaine and Jeremy Buchanan, 32, of Forrest City, is charged with one count of distribution of cocaine.
Alfred Bonner, 28, of Marianna, and Clenton Wofford, 42, of Pine Bluff, were also arrested on unrelated criminal charges.
According to authorities, Alfred Bonner is charged, federally, along with Eddie Bonner, with drug conspiracy and distribution of methamphetamine. Wofford is charged federally with one count of distribution of methamphetamine.