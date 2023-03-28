New plan announced to revitalize Park Plaza Mall | Here's what to know

A new plan was announced on Monday to revitalize Park Plaza Mall and turn it into a "vibrant community destination" that helps boost the city's economy.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new plan was announced to "revitalize" Park Plaza Mall as a destination for the community and as a way to boost the economy in the area.

The plan, which was announced by Second Horizon Capital-- an investment real estate company-- shared that the company will be closing in on its purchase of Park Plaza.

Now, the company has shared a plan for the space, hoping to attract members of the community to the space and drive the city's economy by "reinvigorating the property into a vibrant community destination and landmark in the heart of Little Rock."

Second Horizon announced that its eager to "invest in the future of Little Rock." This investment comes in the form of new tenants, new capital, and serving the needs of Little Rock's community, according to the company.

The new plan will reshape Park Plaza Mall as what's being called a "community hub" which will work to support small businesses and entrepreneurs in the area.

“We look forward to building strong partnerships with local leaders and other businesses in the area to help enhance and support the Midtown neighborhood and the Little Rock community,” said Camilo Varela, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Second Horizon Capital.

To aid with the revitalization of the mall, Second Horizon will work to enlist the help of JLL, which they've noted as being one of the largest retail property management companies in the country.

The plan is to have JLL handle the mall's property management and leasing services.

You can read Second Horizon's full plan for Park Plaza Mall here.

➤ Sign up now for THV11's Lunchbox newsletter. It sends you the top trending stories, the latest forecast, and more straight to your email!