North Little Rock police investigating early morning homicide

One person is dead after an early morning homicide off Camp Robinson Road on May 6, police say.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide that took place around 2:05 a.m. on May 6.

Police were called to the 4100 block of Camp Robinson Road after a report of multiple gunshots in the area.

Once on scene, officers found a car with flashers on in the middle of West 41st Street, which is just off Camp Robinson Road near O'Reilly Auto Parts.

A man was found there suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect or victim information has been shared at this time, but an investigation is underway.

NLRPD is currently investigating a homicide in the 800 block of West 41st Street. Please avoid the area. Anyone with information concerning this incident can call our tip-line at 680-8439. pic.twitter.com/cKlXUQUrdp — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) May 6, 2023