North Little Rock police investigating early morning homicide

One person is dead after an early morning homicide off Camp Robinson Road on May 6, police say.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide that took place around 2:05 a.m. on May 6.

Police were called to the 4100 block of Camp Robinson Road after a report of multiple gunshots in the area.

Once on scene, officers found a car with flashers on in the middle of West 41st Street, which is just off Camp Robinson Road near O'Reilly Auto Parts.

A man was found there suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect or victim information has been shared at this time, but an investigation is underway.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

