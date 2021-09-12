North Little Rock police investigating overnight homicide

The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night at the McCain Park Apartments.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night at the McCain Park Apartments, leaving one person dead.

According to reports, officers responded to the incident that happened around 6:18 p.m. at 3900 McCain Park.

Upon arrival, Authorities located 48-year-old Rodney Ware of Little Rock inside the apartment suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was transported to North Little Rock's Baptist Health where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are currently investigating the shooting and currently interviewing the involved parties.

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact the NLRPD Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Robert Emary at 501-975-8771.