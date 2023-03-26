North Little Rock woman arrested after barricading inside home

A North Little Rock woman charged with 1st-degree domestic battery was arrested on Sunday morning after barricading herself inside a home for several hours.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A North Little Rock woman was arrested on Sunday morning after allegedly stabbing someone and then barricading herself inside a home for several hours.

According to reports, shortly after 3:00 a.m., officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a home in the 700 block of W. 16th for reports of a "disturbance with a weapon."

When officers arrived they found a victim suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital where they remain in stable condition.

Police learned that the suspect, 48-year-old Trice Dawkins had barricaded herself inside the home for hours. She was later taken into custody without incident.

Ms. Dawkins has been charged with one count of 1st-degree domestic battery and has been taken to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility where she is being held without bond.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.