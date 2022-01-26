Police: Arkansas woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run of ARDOT employee

Police say 37-year-old Crystal Johnson has been arrested in connection to the fatal hit-and-run last week of an ARDOT employee.

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Arkansas State Police, a North Little Rock woman has been arrested in connection to the fatal hit-and-run last week of an ARDOT employee who was assigned to an I-30 work zone.

Last week, 69-year-old Winfred Petty was setting up constructions signs in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Scott Hamilton Drive when he was struck by a vehicle and killed.

Police say 37-year-old Crystal Johnson is now in custody in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

She is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death and filing a false police report with a law enforcement agency.

The investigation is on-going.