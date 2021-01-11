October 2020 shooting in Little Rock ruled justified, police say

Prosecutors reviewed a shooting that occurred in October 2020 and have ruled the incident justified.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Prosecutors have reviewed a shooting that occurred in October 2020 and have ruled the incident justified.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, at 1:04 a.m., officers in the Southwest Division were called to a shooting on McDaniel Drive.

Officers say a person inside the residence called police after hearing gunshots and later finding a male shot in another portion of the residence.

Officers arrived at the location and located a Antony King suffering from a gunshot wound. King was later pronounced dead at the scene.

While officers were on scene, they also made contact with a female involved in this shooting, who was 19 years old at the time.

After the preliminary investigation, interview of the female and other occupants that were at this location when the shooting occurred, no charges are being filed.

After the investigation was complete, the file was submitted to the Pulaski County Prosecutors Office for a file review.