Pine Bluff family seeks justice after 7-year-old was left dead

The family wants justice after suffering a tragic loss but with the incident happening just over 24 hours ago, they are still trying to process what happened.

PINE BLUFF, Ark — Over the weekend, a young life was tragically lost due of a senseless act of gun violence. After their initial investigation, Little Rock police have uncovered that the shooting was an isolated incident that involved two people that were in an apparent dispute.

Unfortunately, 7-year-old Chloe Alexander lost her life because of this incident.

Chloe's mother, Joydashia Love, was just 16 years old when she had her daughter. They were the best of friends, because they had essentially grown up together. She says that she could have never fathomed that she would only have seven short years with her daughter.

"She was very outgoing, smart, intelligent and beautiful. She was not the average seven year old. She was so wise for her age. It's like she's been here before," said Love.

Love last spoke with her daughter the day before she was shot and killed, and she could have never imagined that would be the last time that she heard her daughter's voice.

The child was with other family members and they were on their way from Pine Bluff to visit the Little Rock Zoo

Love said, "I called her to ask where her brother's asthma pump was at. She was like 'It's in my room mama.' She was that type to take care of other kids even though she was a child. It came natural to her."

She often joked with her daughter about how it was Chloe that was seemingly 'the mother of the house' because she would constantly love to help care for her one-year-old brother.

Teneshia Fisher is Chloe's grandmother. Fisher said the last time she spoke to Chloe was last week when she called to jokingly tell her grandmother that she was going to be staying with her for the summer, because her mother was working too much.

"She just was a child that was full of love," said Fisher. She also went on to say that "if you came in contact with her, you couldn't help, but to love her. She was energetic. She liked to dance. She loved Tik Tok. This is just devastating."

She said she feels like Chloe's whole life has just been taken from her. All Chloe wanted was a YouTube channel, and the family had recently bought her a ring light so that she could start making various food and funny videos.

The child was in the care of her aunt and was among other family members when she was shot.

"My daughter, she was holding her and she was going to the hospital and everything just keeps replaying in her mind and she just can't get it out of her mind. It's crazy," said Fisher.

Her great uncle, Christopher Harris said Chloe had a "light in her eye that you knew was different when you met her."

Harris thinks that the violence in both Little Rock and Pine Bluff stems from the community failing a generation.

"You have to teach them how to love in order to expect for them to love," said Harris.

The family wants justice to be served. But with the incident happening only a little over 24 hours ago, they're still grieving and processing the loss.

Fisher said her granddaughter didn't deserve this and that she's very angry at the person who did this.

"Whoever did it I hope you find some type of sympathy in your heart and turn yourself in. She was only seven," said Love.