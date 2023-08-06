Pine Bluff police investigating overnight homicide

On June 9, officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department located a deceased 17-year-old in a vehicle at the intersection of N. Hazel and Havis St.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — On June 9, officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department responded to the intersection of N. Hazel and Havis St. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officials located a passenger car parked in an empty lot on the north side of the intersection.

The car was occupied by a single male, later determined to be 17 years old, in the front passenger seat.

The male was unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelly.

The motive for this shooting is currently unknown and there is no suspect information at this time.

The homicide victim’s identity will not be released due to the victim’s age.

Anyone with information about this incident has been asked to call the detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090, or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.