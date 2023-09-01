Police investigate after Pine Bluff shooting left one man dead

The Pine Bluff Police Department is now investigating after they found a deceased male inside of a vehicle on Monday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — At about 7:00 p.m. on Monday evening, the Pine Bluff Police Department responded to reports of gunshots on Port Road near Byrd Street.

According to reports, when officers arrived they found a vehicle with a male inside who was suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as 39-year-old Harold Withers.

The body has been sent to the crime lab for an autopsy.

No suspect has been identified at this time but anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (870) 730-2096, the tip line at (870) 730-2106, or dispatch at (870) 541-5300.