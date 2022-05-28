Pine Bluff shooting leaves one person dead, suspect in custody

Pine Bluff police responded to a shooting that left one person dead on Friday. Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to the alleged shooting.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are now investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Friday.

According to reports, the incident happened around 11:00 p.m. at a house in the 2200 block of W. 10th Avenue.

Once police arrived at the house, that's when they found the victim of the shooting inside of the home, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said that the victim's name is being withheld until family is notified.

Police have also reportedly taken the suspect into custody and have recovered a firearm from the scene.

Authorities said that the suspect's name will be released to the public once they're formally booked on charges.