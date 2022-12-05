Police: Investigation underway following shooting after Hot Springs graduation

Hot Springs police are investigating following a shooting that happened at a graduation ceremony, leaving multiple people injured.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Hot Springs police are investigating following a shooting that happened after a graduation ceremony.

The police department confirmed that there were injuries as a result of the shooting and that there weren't any deaths.

According to reports, the shooting stemmed from an argument which escalated to the incident.

Following the shooting, Hot Springs School District's superintendent, Dr. Nehus released the following statement on Facebook:

We are still learning more details about the unfortunate situation that took place outside of the Hot Springs Convention Center, following our Graduation Ceremony. We can confirm that none of our current students or graduates were involved. Our Law Enforcement Officers and staff will do all that we can to assist in the investigation. Our hearts and thoughts are with all individuals who suffered injuries tonight.

We are still working to find out the exact number of people injured and those who were responsible for the incident.

There are reportedly no suspects or people of interest at this time.