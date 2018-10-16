ROGERS (KFSM) — Police arrested a Washington state man who stalked a local Twitch streamer for more than a year before traveling to Arkansas this month hoping to marry her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Joshua John Moore, 30, of Lynnwood, Wash., was arrested in connection with second-degree and third-degree stalking and obstructing governmental operations.

The woman said Moore sent her letters, lingerie and a sex toy over the past year despite never communicating with him, according to the affidavit.

She said he had made “countless” threats to rape her and kill her boyfriend.

Rogers police found Moore outside the woman’s house at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday (Oct. 13).

He was sitting on his luggage, facing the house and holding some flowers, according to the affidavit.

Moore told officers the woman invited him to Arkansas for a wedding.

Police said Moore would only tell them his name was “one love,” but they later found his wallet with his identification inside.

They also found his bus ticket, the woman’s picture, and a laptop inside his backpack.

Police later recovered an email from Moore stating he would put the woman and her family in a garbage bin and light it on fire.

He also threatened in the letter to blow her up with a homemade hydrogen bomb, according to the affidavit.

Moore, who also has a Florida alias of Joshua Higgenbottl, kept the woman updated on his journey by sending her pictures.

He told police he expected her to pick him up despite never speaking with her.

He arrived in Fayetteville around 5:30 p.m., then walked to the woman’s home in Rogers, according to the affidavit.

Moore was being held Monday (Oct. 15) at the Benton County Jail on a $20,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Nov. 19 in Benton County Circuit Court.

Twitch is a popular live steaming service that allows users to give donations to streamers.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved