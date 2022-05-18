1 person found dead in vehicle in North Little Rock

North Little Rock police officers are investigating overnight homicide on Springvale Road.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers are investigating a homicide on Springvale Road.

Around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday night, officers responded to a shooting and located a victim inside a vehicle at the Springvale Road location.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to the scene to begin the homicide investigation.

At this time, officer do not believe this incident is related to the shots fired near the Simmons Bank Arena earlier Tuesday night.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Gibbons at (501) 771-7149. Those with information can remain anonymous.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.