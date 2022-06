Little Rock police are investigating a shooting in which a school bus was struck.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting in which a school bus was struck.

It happened near Asher and Brown Street, police say.

There are no injuries reported, but police are asking everyone to please avoid the area at this time.

Little Rock police will have a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the incident.