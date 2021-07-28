Pulaski County deputy arrested after attempting to steal inmates' identities

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Ollie Mills had collected names and social security numbers of nine inmates for "financial identity fraud."

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Ollie Mills had collected names and social security numbers of nine inmates at the Pulaski County Detention Center where she worked to commit "financial identity fraud."

Mills was arrested on July 28 after it was discovered that she had collected the inmates' information to commit the crime.

The sheriff's department said investigators didn't find evidence that Mills had succeeded in committing the fraud as of her arrest.

The investigation is still active at this time and Mills was fired from the detention center.