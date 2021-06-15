Court denies Capitol rioter's request to travel more than 50 miles from home to sell classic cars

On Friday (June 18), the court denied Barnett's request to travel more than 50 miles from home.

GRAVETTE, Ark. — Richard Barnett appeared in federal court Tuesday (June 15), where he faced multiple charges related to the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. He is currently under home detention with location monitoring supervision and is prohibited from traveling more than 50 miles.

Through his attorneys, Barnett filed a motion asking the courts to travel more than 50 miles from his home in Gravette.

During his time in jail, Barnett was terminated from his primary job as a window salesman. His second job of buying and selling classic cars is now his primary source of income.

According to his attorneys regarding the 50-mile limit, "This is practical from someone who lives in an urban or suburban area, it is not practical for Mr. Barnett because he lives in rural Arkansas and work frequently requires him to travel more than 50 miles from his home to buy inventory that he must inspect, appraise, negotiate, and purchase in person."

During the hearing, Barnett's attorneys told a judge he travels for work and needs an extension on the distance to continue working. They said 200-250 miles would be adequate. Barnett also told the judge he wants to travel to the annual Petit Jean swap meet in Morrilton, Ark., which usually lasts for several days.

The judge asked if the "vehicle" business is a side hobby or an incorporated business. Barnett's lawyers said the business is not incorporated but has become his main source of income.

The prosecution objected to the request stating it would require overnight stays.

According to Judge Christopher R. Cooper, the Court is not persuaded that Barnett cannot pursue gainful employment within a 50-mile radius of his home but will consider requests for limited exceptions.

Barnett's attorneys replied with a memorandum to the government's opposition to his motion for modification of release, saying the government was attempting to create conditions of criminality where none exist.

"As the government did in its Opposition to Defendant’s Motion for Pretrial Release, again, in the instant opposition1 the government has fabricated lies, bent the truth, and distorted facts in a pathetic attempt to cast Richard Barnett in the worst possible light, so as to deprive him of freedom, liberty, and justice," the memorandum stated. "The claims the government makes continue to be unsubstantiated and are more suitable for the tabloids, as it has become apparent that such misstatements will immediately be misrepresented by the media to the American public. As we have stated, Richard Barnett has no criminal history. Despite this fact, the government has represented to this Court on multiple occasions that Barnett’s imaginary criminal past makes him dangerous and that somehow Richard has recently engaged in improper conduct. This could not be further from the truth."

Barnett was part of the thousands of people that stormed the Capitol building while members of Congress were voting to certify Electoral College votes for then President-elect Joe Biden.