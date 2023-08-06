Scott Field vandalism expected to cost over $500K

Little Rock School District leaders expect repairs to cost over $500,000 after a car drove onto Scott Field, damaging the turf and other amenities.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Calling Forest Heights S.T.E.M. Academy's Scott Field in Little Rock a staple might not do it justice. In Tyler Fountain's eyes, it's the perfect place.

"Whenever I can get a chance to come out here, I always come out here," Fountain said. "Get me a nice workout in."

And it's not just Fountain.

We saw the field Thursday morning and found plenty of people utilizing the space just one day after the Little Rock School District announced the field was closed for repairs due to vandalism.

"I would say it's pretty shocking," Fountain said. "I can't really understand why people are doing donuts on the field."

1/2 IMPORTANT UPDATE

Scott Field will be closed for repairs until further notice, starting noon tomorrow, due to significant damage to the turf and other vandalism.

If you know anything that may help identify the person(s) responsible, please contact Little Rock Police Depart. pic.twitter.com/fuVsXa6cD6 — Little Rock School District (@lrsd) June 7, 2023

According to LRSD, someone drove a car onto the field and damaged the turf. It's a situation that's less head-scratching and more infuriating for the school district, especially head of security Ron Self.

"It does get a little bit frustrating that someone could come in and do this kind of damage," Self said.

While the rips and tears field's surface seems like a simple fix, Self said the damage below the field is even worse.

"That has to be smoothed out, so you have to get down to that bottom part to get that smooth to make it work right," Self said. "You don't want a football field with ruts... you don't want football players out there tripping over things."

Self said the total cost of the damage is likely over $500,000, and it wasn't just the field that was vandalized.

"Broke into the concession stand, took some condiments and some beverages, went down and did some damage to our bathrooms," Self said.

Reports from the Little Rock Police Department said whoever committed the vandalism was driving a white Ford SUV. We've requested surveillance camera video from the police.

Scott Field is closed to give the school time to clean up and plan repairs.