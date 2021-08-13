Shooting in Pine Bluff leaves one dead, police investigating

The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead in his home on S. Cherry Street.

According to reports, officers were dispatched around 1:30 p.m. Friday, where they found the body of a man suffering from gunshot wounds laying on the floor of the residence on S. Cherry Street.

The victim was identified as 53-year-old Willie Morgan, who lived at the residence that he was found in.

Authorities say that a postal worker initially discovered Morgan lying on the floor several hours after the incident took place.