Shooting in Pine Bluff leaves one dead, police investigating

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one dead on S. Cherry Street.
According to reports, officers were dispatched around 1:30 p.m. Friday, where they found the body of a man suffering from gunshot wounds laying on the floor of the residence on S. Cherry Street.
The victim was identified as 53-year-old Willie Morgan, who lived at the residence that he was found in.
Authorities say that a postal worker initially discovered Morgan lying on the floor several hours after the incident took place.
The motive of the homicide is being investigating. Authorities encourage those with information to call the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.