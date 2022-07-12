Police: Shooting leaves multiple injured after car break-in

Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that happened following a car break-in around 4:00 a.m.

According to reports, the incident happened on Laver Circle, where the driver of the vehicle encountered the the potential car break-in suspects, which led to an exchange in gunfire.

Police have said that the victim of the burglary along with one of the alleged suspects of the break-in were both injured during the exchange.

Reports state that a juvenile and a 19-year-old are both being charged with battery, breaking or entering, as well as theft by receiving.

Authorities said that both people were transported to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Police are still looking into the incident in its entirety as the investigation continues.