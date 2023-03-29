Suspect now in custody after firing at Pine Bluff officer, police say

Police are at the scene of a shooting in Pine Bluff where one person was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon after shooting at an officer.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are currently at the scene of a shooting that happened on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have confirmed that there was a barricaded subject inside a home and at least one gunshot was fired at an officer. They also confirmed that there were no injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody without injury but their identity has not yet been released.

Details of this incident remain extremely limited at this time.