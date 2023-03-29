Teen arrested for bringing firearm onto Dardanelle school campus

An 18-year-old male is in police custody after bringing a firearm onto the campus of Dardanelle High School.

DARDANELLE, Ark. — An 18-year-old male is in police custody after bringing a firearm to Dardanelle High School.

School administrators reportedly contacted the Dardanelle Police Department in regards to a subject brandishing a firearm on school grounds.

The High School SRO notified officers and they were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody without incident.

No shots were fired and no injuries occurred, police say.