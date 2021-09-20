Teen arrested after reported threats involving a gun at Maumelle High School

According to police, a 15-year-old student at Maumelle High School has been arrested after allegedly making threats with a firearm.

MAUMELLE, Ark. — According to Maumelle police, a 15-year-old male student at Maumelle High School has been arrested after allegedly making threats with a firearm.

On Sept. 20, police received reports of a student on the campus with a gun and making threats.

Due to the student being a minor, police did not release his name.

The teen was charged with Terroristic Threatening and Disorderly Conduct.