MAUMELLE, Arkansas — According to the Maumelle Police Department, the victim in the Friday, April 26, shooting that occurred at the Union Court apartment died on Sunday, April 28.

The police have amended our charges on the 17-year-old male suspect to 2nd degree Murder.

Although he is being charged as an adult, we are not releasing any information on this suspect due to his age.