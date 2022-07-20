Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission announces statewide school supply giveaway tour

The Back to School Statewide Supply Tour will occur Saturday, August 13, 2022, at locations across the state— free materials will be distributed while supplies last.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission will host a Back To School Statewide Supply Tour on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 12-3 p.m. at various locations across the state,

Free school supplies will be distributed at each location on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

“This is our fifth annual “Back to School” Supply Tour. We rotate cities throughout all four congressional districts," said the Commission's Executive Director DuShun Scarbrough.

These programming efforts are a way to help the youth achieve Dr. King’s dream of nonviolence and human equality by building unity among Arkansans.

The Commission will partner with Walmart and US Bank to make this event possible.

In addition to providing hundreds with school supplies, they will also provide information on financial literacy and home buying for kids to take home to their families.

"We feel as though we can reach families through kids, after all, this is an opportunity for families to come together," said Scarbrough. "This is a great relief for parents who may already have challenges buying food, clothes, and getting haircuts for children."

Scarbrough added that the Commission has included more rural locations in Arkansas where the outreach is greatly needed.

A list of the locations for the Back To School Statewide Supply Tour can be viewed below:

Norphlet Middle School Gym — 700 School Street, Norphlet, AR 71730

Stuttgart Police Department — 514 South Main, Stuttgart, Arkansas 72160

1112 Vine Street — Batesville, Arkansas 72501

Temple of Restoration Church of God in Christ — 10610 Chicot Road, Little Rock, Arkansas 72209

St. Peters Rock MBC — 100 N. Cherry, Dumas, Arkansas

New Faith Missionary Baptist Church — 3800 South Fir Pine Bluff, Arkansas 71603

520 South Lincoln — Lowell, Arkansas 72745

Antioch Baptist Church — 799 Highway 332 East, Hope Deanna, Arkansas 71801