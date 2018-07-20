LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The Arkansas State Trooper Training Academy began with 45 recruits on Sunday, February 25, 2018 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Twenty-one weeks later, Thirty-eight Arkansas State Police Trooper recruits graduated on Thursday, July 19, 2018.

According to the Arkansas State Police news release, each recruit has accumulated more than one-thousand hours of classroom and practical training.

Major General Mark H. Berry, Adjutant General of the Arkansas National Guard, was the keynote speaker addressing the graduates and assisted Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police, in presenting the new troopers their certification and commission credentials.

Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp administered the Oath of State Trooper Commission.

Other dignitaries present for the ceremony included representatives of the Arkansas State Police Commission, department deputy directors, and division, troop and company commanders assigned across the department.

Special recognition and awards were presented to the recruits who attained the highest scores within the respective training categories: academics, physical fitness and firearms.

Upon reporting for duty at their respective troop headquarters, the new troopers will be placed with a certified departmental Field Training Officer (FTO). Each graduate will work in tandem with their respective FTO for a transitional period prior to being released to their assignment.

