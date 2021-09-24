Bauxite school anonymous tip line alerts police of potential threat

The Bauxite Public Schools said it's See Something Say Something program is proving successful, as a person overheard a potential threat to student safety.

BAUXITE, Ark. — Bauxite Public Schools said it's 'See Something Say Something' program is proving successful.

On Friday, Bauxite High students got pumped for the first conference football game.

But their week at school could have looked a lot different.

"We can't teach or learn if students don't feel safe or aren't safe,” said Matt Donaghey, superintendent.

Over the weekend someone anonymously reached out through the district's “Tell Someone” phone line.

THV11 reported about this new safety feature two-years ago, and now here we are seeing the results.



The texter alerted the district of a violent shooting threat made by a student.

This person simply overheard the threat.



"The Saline County Sheriff's Office reacted quickly and swiftly,” said Jennifer Tarvin, school resource officer.

Within two hours of the alert, the sheriff's department went to the student’s house.

The student told police the threat was just a joke, however, the sheriff’s office said they were ultimately charged.



"They charged them with several charges,” said Donaghey.

We cannot confirm the identity of the student who made the threat because they are a juvenile.

The district said this program is now a proven success. They don't often get tips on the line but, if even just one makes a difference, they'll keep advocating for it and encourage students to chime in when something doesn't seem right.

"In this situation it potentially saved some lives and made it to where students were safe to be here at school this week,” said Donaghey.