LREA releases call to action, urges virtual learning only

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Education Association is drawing a line in the sand between state and school district.
The LREA says, following a vote on Monday, the teachers are insisting on virtual learning only.
While the teachers can enter classrooms without students to hold virtual lessons, they are refusing to hold in-person learning until Pulaski County maintains a daily test positivity rate of below 5% for 14 days in a row.
At that point, the LREA says teachers would return to in-person teaching through a phased-in process.
The release from LREA President Teresa Knapp Gordon states, in part, "Our schools are not safe. The Governor is not interested in making them safe. He views our beloved students as expendable 'cases.' He views our professional educators as expendable."