LREA releases call to action, urges virtual learning only

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Education Association is drawing a line in the sand between state and school district.

The LREA says, following a vote on Monday, the teachers are insisting on virtual learning only.

While the teachers can enter classrooms without students to hold virtual lessons, they are refusing to hold in-person learning until Pulaski County maintains a daily test positivity rate of below 5% for 14 days in a row.

At that point, the LREA says teachers would return to in-person teaching through a phased-in process.