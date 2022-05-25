'How do you feel?:' How parents can address traumatic events with children

The tragedy that happened at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas has sparked a difficult conversation of how to address the situation with your children.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many in Arkansas and around the nation are responsible for children. Whether it's parents, or grandparents, or other legal guardians -- Tuesday's tragedy in Uvalde, Texas creates yet another difficult conversation of how to address it with your kid.

Now while it may seem uncomfortable, experts said it's important to simply talk to your children. It's a conversation that's important for both the child and the guardian.

"I am scared to death every time I drop my child off at school in the mornings," said Stephanie Stringfellow, a parent.

The tragedy in Uvalde, Texas is one every guardian fears.

"Why? Why would somebody do that," Stringfellow said.

That fear became a reality for her last year when she received a text message from her son.

"My son texted me and said 'mom, I just heard gunshots,' and I didn't believe him," she said.

Stringfellow's son, who was an 8th grader at the time, was just one classroom away from an active shooter in his school.

It's a day that she'll never forget.

"That day will be etched in my mind forever," she said.

That horrific memory turned into a learning lesson for Stringfellow, who said she makes it a point to talk with her son every day about his day at school.

"They are kids. They have mental health just as well as adults do. They need to talk," she said.

With so much going on in our daily lives, it's easy to forget how important and how impactful a daily conversation with your child can be.

It's something that may seem routine, but licensed counselor Christina Allen said that those conversations are paramount to both you and your child.

"Pose a question, ask them, 'Well, how do you feel?' or 'What do you think?' Let them lead the conversation," Allen said.

Allen also encourages parents to pay attention to any shifts in behavior when your child experiences a traumatic events. As adults we tend to compartmentalize, but children also need healthy ways to cope.

"A lot of times kids act out, so they may get upset with you and you may not understand why they may throw little tantrums. Depending on the age of the child they may shut down," Allen said.

Additionally, it's important to make sure that you yourself are mentally well as you have these conversations.

"When you keep having these recurring thoughts, or memories, or experiences, that's a sign of some trauma right there," Allen said.

She said that it's important to address it immediately and talk to someone. It's something that Stringfellow abides by herself as she follows down her path in parenthood.