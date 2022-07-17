How the extreme Arkansas heat affects your body

While many of you might still be heading outdoors to enjoy The Natural State, one doctor gives advice on what the rising temperatures can do to your body.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Natural State has been seeing its fair share of triple-digit temperatures recently. Despite the rising temperatures, many people have continued to enjoy the outdoors by riding bikes, running, or doing other activities.

Doing those types of activities in high temperatures could result in a bad outcome.

While dealing with the dangerous heat, it's essential to know what impacts the sun can have on your body.

"Trying to push yourself to do things in a hot situation raises your heart rate," Dr. Robert Hopkins with UAMS said.

He also said over-exposure to the sun can go far beyond just a simple sunburn.

"The heat can lead us to have elevated blood pressure, clotting, can cause kidney damage from dehydration," Dr. Hopkins described.

If you long periods of time outside, that can allow for things like heat exhaustion or even a heat stroke to happen.

Dr. Hopkins said that people oftentimes confuse the two, and it is important to know the difference.

"Generally, you're outside [and] you're working hard in the heat [and] you're sweating very heavily," Dr. Hopkins said about heat exhaustion.

That means your body has begun to overheat.

"You may develop little nausea, dizziness, headache, [and] sometimes a fast pulse," Dr. Hopkins outlined.

After some time, those symptoms could become more severe and possibly develop into a heat stroke.

"You can develop high body temperatures, confusion, and even pass out," Dr. Hopkins said.

He also stated that a heat stroke is more severe and a medical emergency.

Of course, drinking water is always recommended but Dr. Hopkins added how people can go a step further and drink other fluids that help maintain the salts our bodies need.

"Drink a can of tomato juice, you know, something like V8 juice, because that replaces the salts you're losing," Dr. Hopkins said.

He recommended everyone avoid sports drinks since they can contain a lot of sugar and limit the amount of time you are outside.

"Make sure that you are not staying in the sun out [and] out in the heat for long periods of time without breaks," Dr. Hopkins said.