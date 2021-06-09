Central Arkansas Library System holds vaccine clinics at libraries across Pulaski County

The Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) is partnering with Baptist Health Community Outreach to distribute COVID-19 vaccines throughout June.

Throughout June, the partnership will provide vaccine clinics at various Pulaski County library locations.

The clinics are open to those 18 years and up, with a photo ID being needed upon arrival. The dates and locations of the clinics are as follows:

• Wednesday, June 2, at Sue Cowan Williams Library, 1800 Chester St. in Little Rock

• Wednesday, June 9, at the Main Library, 100 Rock St. in Little Rock

• Monday, June 14, at Sidney S. McMath Library, 2100 John Barrow Road in Little Rock

• Wednesday, June 16, at Esther DeWitt Nixon Library, 703 W. Main St. in Jacksonville

• Monday, June 21, at Dee Brown Library, 6325 Baseline Road in Little Rock

• Wednesday, June 23, at Oley E. Rooker Library, 11 Otter Creek Court in Little Rock

For those interested in making an appointment, you can call (501)-202-1540.