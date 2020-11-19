Arkansas Children's Hospital expands capacity to help other hospitals

ACH has reached out to UAMS and other hospitals in the region to assist with capacity of children and young adults who need help.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Arkansas Children's Hospital has confirmed it has expanded its capacity to help other hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Dr. Rick Barr, EVP and Chief Clinical and Academic Office with ACH, the hospital reached out to UAMS and other hospitals in the region to inform them ACH can take care of any and all children that need hospitalization or other services.

ACH will also assist with young adults who need help.

According to Barr, this is the first step in expanded capacity.