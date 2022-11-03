Arkansas nurse looks back at pandemic, two years after first positive COVID case

March 11, 2020 will be a day Arkansans will remember. It's been two years to the day since Arkansas saw its first COVID-19 case at Jefferson Regional in Pine Bluff.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases continue to decline in Arkansas and for health leaders in the state, that comes as good news.

On this day, March 11, 2020, the first case of the coronavirus was reported in Arkansas.

Two years later, Erin Bolton, Director of Quality and Regulatory at Jefferson Regional in Pine Bluff, reflects on the day that would go on to change her life.

"I think we all, two years ago thought, okay, we'll deal with this and it'll go away," Bolton said.

The day started like any other work day for her, as well as much of Arkansas.

"I took my son to school, came to work, started my day and running my reports and getting ready for our 9:00 a.m. safety huddle meeting that we have every day Monday through Friday," Bolton said.

Shortly after that meeting began, she got a phone call.

"I looked down and it was a Little Rock number, and I turned to my boss and said 'I probably need to get this,'" Bolton said.

On the phone was the Arkansas Department of Health with news that would begin a long and uncertain journey.

"I said, 'no, ma'am, I know what you're going to tell me.' She went on to proceed to tell me that we had the first case of COVID-19 in the state of Arkansas here at Jefferson Regional," Bolton said.

As the day went on, the news got around both the hospital and eventually the entire state.

Bolton, like many of us, didn't know what was next.

"It was crazy because not only am I a nurse and a hospital employee, but I'm a mom and I'm a wife and a daughter," Bolton said.

The building quickly locked down.

For the next several weeks, people were screened before they could enter, visitors were not allowed in for quite sometime, and leaders formed a COVID-19 response team.

"In those first days, things were changing daily. Sometimes it seemed like almost hourly," Bolton said.

Two years later, things are much different.

Testing and vaccines are widely available to Arkansans and the hospital recently relaxed their visitation policy.

"We've got four COVID positive patients, [and] one of them is in the ICU," Bolton said.

Even if that number remains low, she said the hospital is not letting their guard down.

As Bolton and the other employees reflect on that unforgettable day, one thing she said she's learned along the way is how to be thankful.

"We're all different people than we were two years ago. I think it's been two years of growth. We've all grown together," Bolton said.

Since cases are low at Jefferson Regional, there is longer a dedicated COVID unit like previously.