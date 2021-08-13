Record levels of COVID hospitalizations in Arkansas as delta variant continues surge

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas continues to see a record high in hospitalizations as the state reported 62 more people that are currently hospitalized, along with 3,023 new COVID cases.

"Our vaccination numbers are up by over 10% compared to last week. This is good progress, but we are still seeing record levels of hospitalizations. We have to do our part to stop this virus and reduce the workload on our health care workers," Hutchinson said.