Arkansas reports 1,000 new COVID cases, highest in 5 months

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Hutchinson announced the state had recorded 1,000 new COVID-19 cases— the highest the state has seen in five months.

The spike comes as the Delta variant causes numbers to reach pre-vaccine rollout numbers.

In addition to the thousand new positive cases, there are 7 new deaths from the virus in Arkansas as a total of 432 people are in the hospital with COVID-19; with 80 of those on ventilators.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 353,095 ( +1,000 change from yesterday )

) Total active cases: 5,192 ( +547 )

) Total deaths: 5,933 ( +7 )

) Hospitalized: 432 ( +16 )

) On ventilators: 80 ( +4 )

) Arkansans fully vaccinated: 1,006,100 (+2,397)

"Today’s report shows the highest number of new cases in months, and hospitalizations continue to increase," Hutchinson said on Wednesday.

"I’m looking forward to the first Community COVID Conversation tomorrow at 6pm in Cabot with more communities in the coming weeks."

Of the nearly 1,000 people that have died from COVID since mid-January in Arkansas, 99% of them were not vaccinated. Plus, most of the active cases are of people who are not fully immunized.

A sentiment shared by Gov. Asa Hutchinson is that there are not enough people getting vaccinated during this crucial time.